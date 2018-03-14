Late Night Laughed Rex Tillerson Out of the Trump Administration

Late-night hosts had a field day with the news that President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over Twitter. “Even when you get fired from Dominoes the manager takes you into that crappy little office and tells you to your face,” Seth Meyers quipped on Late Night. “Tweets are for finding out which band is in town, or which airline was mean to Chrissy Teigen.” Still, Meyers wasn’t exactly defending Tillerson’s tenure in the administration. The comedian observed, “He had the energy of a 14-year-old bloodhound on his third mint julep.”

Stephen Colbert dedicated his Late Show monologue to the ousting. The comedian noticed what was missing from Tillerson’s first speech after departing the administration — and how it might connect to Stormy Daniels. “Most interesting is what Tillerson didn’t say, because he made no mention of the president in his remarks. Didn’t mention Donald Trump. Sounds like Rex just made $130,000.”

Trevor Noah remarked that Tillerson is just one of many administration members who have departed — either on their own accord or fired — in the first leg of Trump’s presidency. “We’re not even 14 months in and look at all the people we’ve lost,” Noah said. “This is like Saving Private Ryan numbers.”

Jordan Klepper, playing into his conservative blowhard Opposition character, saw the bright side to Trump’s method of canning employees. He joked, “Twitter is the best way to fire people! Everyone deserves to be fired between a sad Keanu meme and a thread on why Bruno Mars is problematic.”