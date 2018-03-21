Laura Benanti Points Out the One Thing You Have in Common With Melania Trump

Laura Benanti, The Late Show’s resident, seething Melania Trump, thinks we’re all caught in a situation like the First Lady right now. “We’re all reluctantly married to Donald Trump,” Benanti explained to Seth Meyers while explaining how she thinks Melania represents America. We’re all “just making the best of it.” Of course, Melania has done plenty to enable and support Trump’s behaviors for years, so perhaps she’s more complicit than she seems — then again, America elected Trump, so everyone has flaws here.