We’re still not clear as to how (and why) Melania Trump was reportedly awarded with an “Einstein visa” when she moved to the U.S. years ago, but Laura Benanti’s FLOTUS impersonation is nothing but open about her immigration experience: She was able to obtain such a coveted visa due to her “extraordinary ability” to remain married to Donald Trump. “I’m staying as long as I can,” she explained. “It’s like a rodeo, but I’m riding a lethargic bronco with bone spurs. Or one of those contests where the last one standing wins a truck.” It also doesn’t hurt that she can play a mean ukulele solo.

