Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CBGB

By some miracle, if the stars align, and if enough wake-up alarms are set, Lauryn Hill is slated to perform her seminal debut solo album at this year’s Pitchfork Festival. She’ll close out the weekend as Sunday’s headliner, doing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill cover to cover in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary, this August. It’s such a rare moment that none other than Chaka Kahn will open up for her. Tame Impala and Fleet Foxes will headline the rest of the weekend, which runs July 20–22 in Chicago. But if recent history of Lauryn’s performances is anything to go by, it’s a good thing Chaka has more than a dozen album’s worth of music to keep fans occupied.