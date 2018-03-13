Latest News from Vulture

12:30 p.m.

How Many Royal Family Specials Can America Pack Into 2018? Add One More!

We curtsy to you, ABC.

12:18 p.m.

Yes, Impersonating Donald Trump Is Agony to Alec Baldwin

“It gets exhausting after awhile.”

12:17 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer: Meet Young Dumbledore

Premiering November 16.

11:41 a.m.

Paul Feig’s Production Company Will Use Inclusion Riders, Too

Feigco Entertainment will use inclusion riders in all future projects.

11:25 a.m.

Lauryn Hill Will Perform Miseducation at Pitchfork Festival for 20th Anniversary

You know, if she shows up.

11:10 a.m.

3 Minutes and 10 Seconds of Oprah Being Very Serious About Bathing

She’s living her best moisturized life!

11:00 a.m.

Laura Benanti and Jason Jones Will Host Off Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Awards

“One beautiful, hilarious theater star who has a deep respect for the theater and all it stands for and a middle-aged white guy.”

10:48 a.m.

Grab Your Mops, Joy Mangano’s Life Is Getting the Broadway Treatment

This sounds familiar.

10:16 a.m.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Are Working Together on a Show Based on 90210

The show would have them play exaggerated versions of themselves.

10:06 a.m.

Shia LaBeouf on His Arrest and Racist Rant: ‘I F*cked Up’

Shia LaBeouf addresses his 2017 arrest in Georgia, where he derided minority officers in leaked footage.

9:31 a.m.

Being Engaged to Kit Harington Sounds Exhausting

Rose Leslie discusses the quirks of their relationship.

9:27 a.m.

HBO Exec Says Network Budget Being ‘Raped’ by Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies

HBO says it will face a budget “conundrum” if it moves forward with any of the Game of Thrones spinoffs.

9:10 a.m.

NBC’s Rise Is High School Musical With a Friday Night Lights Vibe

The Jason Katims show is lovely, but not without its flaws.

9:01 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Teenage Dreams

The talent level on Idol just jumped the height of Constantine Maroulis.

8:30 a.m.

The Evolution of Lara Croft

Buxom bust no more.

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Production Company Implements Inclusion Riders

Pearl Street Films announced their plan on the heels of a similar decision by Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Oh No!

Another week of UnREAL, another week where I don’t really know what essential honesty is.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Fake Cash, Real Pearls

Three episodes in, Good Girls nails a very tricky (and very funny) hour.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants to Host the 2019 Oscars … on One Condition

“I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that … As long as I get a paycheck.”

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Bill Hader Got Kicked Out of Kate McKinnon’s SNL Audition for Laughing Too Hard

Probably that Ellen impression got him. It’s pretty good.