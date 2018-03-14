This Is Us Creator Unites Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde in Life Itself Trailer

Dan Fogelman is bringing his dramatic time-traveling to the big screen: The This Is Us creator’s new movie follows the love story of Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde across generations and continents. On the sidelines is is Dr. Kate Morris (Annette Bening), a bespectacled therapist pinning down exactly when this love story went sideways. Antonio Banderas, Mandy Patinkin, and Samuel L. Jackson also star. See Life Itself (not to be confused with the excellent Roger Ebert documentary, also titled Life Itself) in theaters this fall.