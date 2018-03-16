It’s the role Shia LaBeouf was literally born to play, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s having Lucas Hedges take a crack at it instead. The Lady Bird and Three Billboards actor will reportedly play a young, Disney’s Even Stevens-era version of LaBeouf in Honey Boy, a drama based on the Transformers star’s tumultuous relationship with his father. The title comes from the elder LaBeouf’s childhood nickname for his son. Speaking of which, LaBeouf himself will portray his dad, who is in real life a “former clown performer and recovering heroin addict,” in the movie, which he cowrote under the pseudonym Shia LaBeouf. Just kidding, the pseudonym he used was Otis Lort, which just really takes this whole thing to the next level, don’t you think?