In a new interview, Lynda Carter talked to the Daily Beast about her own history with sexual misconduct in Hollywood. While promoting a new Smithsonian Channel three-part special called Epic Warrior Women, Carter said she’s “fended off” her share of unwanted advances over the years — including a Peeping Tom who was fired from the set of her Wonder Woman TV show after drilling a hole in her dressing-room wall.

The actress did not name the man, but she did say her assailant is facing legal consequences because of assault accusations made by other women. “He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” Carter told Daily Beast, before adding, “And, I believe every woman in the Bill Cosby case.” When her team was contacted for comment about whether or not Bill Cosby was the attacker Carter referred to, they maintained that she did not want to name the man. According to Carter, her assailant has hurt “a lot of people,” and whatever punishment he receives, “it isn’t enough.”

Carter explained that she never went public with her experiences out of fear of being blacklisted. “You wouldn’t do it. Who are you going to tell, your agent? Who’s going to believe you? No one’s going to believe you,” said Carter, telling Daily Beast that the best defense was forming a protective personal network. “That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine. We were women’s lib, burn the bra. We weren’t going to take any shit from people. So we felt strong in that, but there were still not a lot of parts for us.”