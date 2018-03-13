Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Rise Series Premiere Recap: Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Josh Radnor

Justice for Miss Wolfe!

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Fosters Season Finale Recap: Leaving the Nest

What a lovely and wonderful finale.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Chrissy Metz on Her This Is Us Wedding and the Process of Letting Go

“Jack will be forever in Kate’s heart, but she had to make room for Toby.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The This is Us Finale Confirms This Show is No Longer Comfort Food

Oh my God, this show is the saddest thing on network television.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

This Is Us Season Finale Recap: A Toast to the Future

The great Ka-Toby wedding is finally upon us!

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: The Eileen Davidson Accord

This is such a dumb fight.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Most Tear-Worthy Moments in This Is Us Season 2, Ranked

The weepiest scenes in NBC’s very weepy family drama.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Madonna Is Directing Ballerina Biopic Taking Flight

The feature film is based on Michaela DePrince’s upcoming memoir, Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina.

Yesterday at 6:50 p.m.

Ricky Gervais: Humanity Needs an Empathy Lesson

What’s hiding behind the professional victimology of Ricky Gervais?

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Remembering Craig Mack, Bad Boy’s Forgotten First Success Story

The “Flava in Ya Ear” rapper died Monday at 46 from heart failure.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

This Nobel Laureate in Medicine Belongs Next to Michelangelo As a Draftsman

Santiago Ramón y Cajal is the only Nobel Prize winner in history — in physiology and medicine in 1906 — to also be a truly great artist.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

What Is Kanye Doing in Wyoming? 5 Snowy Guesses

Let us wildly speculate.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

How Spring Awakening Inspired a Generation of Theater Fans

It’s the perfect choice for Rise, a drama about high-school drama.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Spring Horror Preview: A Quiet Place and More Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch

From the creature feature A Quiet Place to the zombies and evil teens of Taiwan’s Mon Mon Mon Monsters.

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

Spring 2018 Theater Preview: Mean Girls, Harry Potter, and More Must-See Shows

Plus Frozen, Carousel, My Fair Lady, and more must-see shows.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Jason Katims on Rise and the Tricky Art of Adaptation

“Friday Night Lights wasn’t far from my mind.”

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

A Tribute to A Wrinkle in Time’s Sexy Science Marriage

The Murrys have romance figured out.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Margot Robbie Might Actually Be Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate

She’s in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt and her Wolf of Wall Street co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

God Save Claire Foy, Who Was Paid Less Than Matt Smith in The Crown

At the time, it boiled down to the actors’ prominence.

Yesterday at 2:03 p.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Deal or No Deal

Carrie-Anne Moss’s performance is absolutely wrenching.