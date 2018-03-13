Madonna Is Directing Ballerina Biopic Taking Flight

Madonna is stepping behind the camera again, this time to direct Taking Flight, a movie based on the life of ballerina Michaela DePrince, reports Deadline. Born in Sierra Leone, DePrince’s father was shot and killed by rebels in the war-torn country when she was just three-years-old and her mother died of starvation one week later. She was adopted by a large American family (they had 11 children) and pursued dancing from an early age. Now a soloist at the Dutch National Ballet, DePrince made her professional debut in South Africa’s Joburg Ballet when she was 17, and has appeared in Beyoncé’s Lemonade as well First Position, a 2012 documentary about the Youth America Grand Prix. The script for the motion picture is being adapted from DePrince’s memoir of the same name, Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina.