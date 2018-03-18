Man Arrested for Orchestrating Bomb Threat at the Roots’ SXSW Concert

Photo: Rick Kern/2016 Getty Images

The Roots’s scheduled Saturday evening performance at the annual South By Southwest festival was canceled minutes before they were expected to go onstage, because of an emailed bomb threat to Live Nation Music. Per Variety, a man identified as Trevor Weldon Ingram emailed the entertainment company to report a bomb planted at the festival’s Fair Market venue. Austin police proceeded to clear and search the area, ultimately concluding that “no threat was found,” but the concert’s sponsor, Bud Light, still cancelled the gig as a safety precaution.

https://t.co/NYmAcIKBv8 (thx @craftyiscool) no one is Mr “show must go on” than me. But we can’t risk our lives if we are told there was a bomb threat. I’m sure we will return to Austin ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for understanding. — T'Questlove (@questlove) March 18, 2018

Later in the evening, the police department was “able to identify and locate the suspect believed to be tied to this threat,” and Ingram was arrested and charged on third-degree felony charges of making a terroristic threat. SXSW has yet to indicate if the Roots — billed as “Roots and Friends” with Ludacris, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Dermot Kennedy, and Tank and the Bangas — will be rescheduling the gig.