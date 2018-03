Latest News from Vulture

1:29 a.m.

Sharknado Saga To End Where It Began Thanks to Time-Traveling Sixth Movie

The last movie will be like a history lesson starring Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Noah’s Ark, Nazis, dinosaurs, and a lot of hungry sharks.

Yesterday at 11:52 p.m.

Margot Robbie Is a Neo-Noir Femme Fatale in Terminal Trailer

“I have an unquenchable bloodlust.”

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Americans Season Premiere Recap: Don’t Dream It’s Over

Philip and Elizabeth can’t share secrets anymore and they can’t share burdens, either.

Yesterday at 10:50 p.m.

DMX Sentenced to One Year in Prison For Tax Fraud

Before he faced the music, the judge played DMX’s hit “slippin’” upon request.

Yesterday at 10:10 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker May Be An Undecided Voter Despite Cynthia Nixon’s Candidacy

“I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: But I’m a Cheerleader

Won’t somebody save Cheryl Blossom?

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

Charlie Walk Leaves Republic Records Amid Harassment Allegations

Walk was best known as a judge on The Four. He has been accused of misconduct by multiple women.

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

Screenwriter James Ivory Wanted Full-Frontal Nudity in Call Me By Your Name

The oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name screenwriter criticized director Luca Guadagnino for not including a male frontal nudity scene in the movie.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Kacey Musgraves, Chloe x Halle, DJ Esco, Future

Kacey Musgraves is coming for pop’s throne.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Here Are All the References in Ready Player One

Let us know if we missed any.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Rule, Britannia! Tobias Menzies Will Play Prince Philip in The Crown

From one popular period drama straight to another.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

A Eulogy for Armie Hammer’s Tracksuits, Which He Has Retired

Oh, to see without our eyes!

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

SoundCloud Rap Has Its First No. 1 Album — Now What?

XXXTentacion’s chart success seems significant, but it might be the first step toward nowhere for SoundCloud rap.

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

The Best TripAdvisor Reviews of the Sex Cult From Wild Wild Country

The Osho International Meditation Resort and Guesthouse is still very much an operational meditation center and tourist destination!

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

The Americans Team Walks Us Through Their Favorite Alter Egos

Matthew Rhys hates Clark!

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Jasmin Savoy Brown on Jumping From The Leftovers to Shondaland

The actress talks about her role in ABC’s legal drama For the People.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek Is a Master Class in Aspirational Fashion

The show’s co-creator and star, Dan Levy, explains how he chose the Rose family’s luxe looks.

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

Jessica Chastain on Her Salomé Revival and Negotiating Nudity

“I love the human form — male nudity, female nudity, I’m all about it. I had to get to that place where, for me, it was my decision.”

Yesterday at 1:30 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Trailer: The Resistance Ignites

We’re going back to Gilead.