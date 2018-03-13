Let us wildly speculate.

What Is Kanye Doing in Wyoming? 5 Snowy Guesses

It’s the perfect choice for Rise, a drama about high-school drama.

How Spring Awakening Inspired a Generation of Theater Fans

From the creature feature A Quiet Place to the zombies and evil teens of Taiwan’s Mon Mon Mon Monsters.

Spring Horror Preview: A Quiet Place and More Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch

Plus Frozen, Carousel, My Fair Lady, and more must-see shows.

Spring 2018 Theater Preview: Mean Girls, Harry Potter, and More Must-See Shows

“Friday Night Lights wasn’t far from my mind.”

Jason Katims on Rise and the Tricky Art of Adaption

The Murrys have romance figured out.

A Tribute to A Wrinkle in Time’s Sexy Science Marriage

She’s in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt and her Wolf of Wall Street co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Margot Robbie Might Actually Be Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate

2:45 p.m.

God Save Claire Foy, Who Was Paid Less Than Matt Smith in The Crown

At the time, it boiled down to the actors’ prominence.