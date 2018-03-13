Margot Robbie Might Actually Be Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate

After months of speculation, Quentin Tarantino might have secured I, Tonya star Margot Robbie to star in his next feature. Deadline reports that Robbie is in negotiations to play Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s movie about two men — an actor and his stunt double — who live next door to Tate. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will star as the two male leads. The movie would reunite Robbie with DiCaprio, who played her husband in Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie’s breakout role. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to be released on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the day Charles Manson murdered Tate and four other people in her home.