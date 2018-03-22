LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company behind I, Tonya, will be producing a ten-part series that retells “the work of Shakespeare from female perspectives.” Each episode will be a stand-alone retelling of a classic Shakespearian play, that will also serve as a “comment on our modern, global society.” So maybe Lady MacBeth was just trying to get her husband off the Xbox. The series will be a partnership between Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, Hoodlum, ABC Studios International, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The series is also the work of concept creator Giula Sandler, who is known for her work on Australian shows Glitch and Nowhere Boys.

In addition to telling female stories, the production will feature female writers and directors putting their own updates on the classic works. LuckyChap added in a statement that “the project will share diverse points of view, from writers representing the different cultures and areas within Australia, which many would not readily associate with works of Shakespeare.” Sorry, Baz Luhrmann.