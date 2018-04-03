Mary Poppins has finally returned from her sky kingdom/spacecraft/ wherever she lives her immortal life when not bringing stern joy and delight to children all over Britain. In a new teaser trailer aired during tonight’s Academy Awards, Lin-Manuel Miranda is as startled as anybody to spy a nanny drifting down from the heavens via an umbrella. Between the power of flight and her ability to manipulate the weather, Mary Poppins could be an X-Men, but instead she kindly choses to help raise our children. How wonderful. Her mirror image is also sentient.