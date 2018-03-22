Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

At Last! Matt Damon Breaks His Silence on Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo

Back tattoos are for the boys.

26 mins ago

Billy Corgan Is (Still) Angsty and He Knows It

“I’m a class-A heel.”

4:40 p.m.

Could Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie Crumple Beneath His Controversies?

A string of scandals — including a disavowal from Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra — threaten to derail the Oscar winner’s $100 million ninth feature.

3:18 p.m.

Why Robin Thicke and Pharrell Lost Their ‘Blurred Lines’ Appeal

And what it might mean for the music industry’s future.

3:00 p.m.

Steven Pinker’s 10 Favorite Books

Science stuff!

2:20 p.m.

Vulture Just Got a Whole Lot Funnier

Splitsider.com has had a significant influence on our approach to comedy journalism, which is why we’re so excited to have acquired it.

2:17 p.m.

Cate Blanchett Says She Didn’t Know Woody Allen Allegations Before Blue Jasmine

“At the time that I worked with Woody Allen, I knew nothing of the allegations.”

1:51 p.m.

Every Episode of The X-Files Revival, Ranked

“The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat” is The X-Files at its best.

1:41 p.m.

The Rain Teaser: Danish Teens Flee Toxic Precipitation in Netflix’s New Series

Another day, another young-adult dystopia.

12:35 p.m.

Silicon Valley Season 5 Doesn’t Need T.J. Miller

Erlich is gone, but Pied Piper bumbles on.

12:25 p.m.

The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture

There’s a long and storied tradition of watching huge robots beat up monsters.

12:23 p.m.

Hipsters Are Over

With Portlandia wrapping up its final season, hipsters will finally, completely step out of the spotlight.

12:19 p.m.

9 Things We Learned From the Deadpool 2 Trailer

The movie will feature … Rob Delaney?

12:14 p.m.

Love’s Gillian Jacobs on the Story Behind Mickey’s Famous Overalls

“When people messaged me about them, I felt vindicated — but now people think I’m wearing Mickey’s clothes and not the reverse.”

12:05 p.m.

The Story Behind Wes Anderson’s 14 Most Memorable Music Moments

Wes Anderson’s longtime music supervisor, Randall Poster, walks us through some of the director’s most iconic scenes.

11:57 a.m.

Ellen Pompeo Addresses Rumors That Her Salary Caused Grey’s Anatomy Departures

“It’s absolutely not true.”

11:52 a.m.

Isle of Dogs Should Make You Howl With Joy

In Wes Anderson’s latest, nothing fits together and everything harmonizes, magically.

11:20 a.m.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Have Broken Up Again (Again)

Tear emoji.

11:18 a.m.

Don’t Blame Black Panther’s Success for Other Movies’ Failures

If other movies haven’t lived up to expectations this spring, that’s on them.

11:11 a.m.

10 Teenagers on Love, Simon and What It’s Actually Like to Come Out in 2018

“Anyone who says a movie like this isn’t important is so out of touch, because I’ve had three friends come out to me since seeing it.”