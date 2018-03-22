At Last! Matt Damon Breaks His Silence on Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Boston’s prodigal son Matt Damon has returned to sharing his opinions. When Trevor Noah asked Damon what he thinks about his pal Ben Affleck’s now-infamous back tattoo which depicts a colorful (perhaps too colorful, according to Affleck’s ex Jennifer Lopez) phoenix rising from the ashes, Damon did his best to be the Miranda to Affleck’s Carrie, and be supportive in the face of an obvious mistake. “It’s not one man’s job to tell another man what he can do to his back,” Damon said. “I support him in all of his ‘artistic expression.’ ” So … it’s definitely real then?

