Harry & Meghan Trailer: Don’t Show This Seduction to the House of Lords!

Grab your crumpets and, we don’t know, Pimm’s? Noted purveyor of fine films, Lifetime, released the first trailer for its upcoming Harry & Meghan love-drama, and it’s just what you’d expect from the folks churning out films such as A Midwife’s Deception and Sexting in Suburbia like there’s no tomorrow — it looks fine and campy! We don’t need to remind you it’ll follow a fictionalized version of Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Harry (Murray Fraser) throughout their entire courtship, but we could remind you it’ll air on May 13 instead.

