Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Snapchat’s Offensive Rihanna Ad Cost the App $800 Million

Yikes.

1:09 p.m.

Anthony Scaramucci Says He’s Rejected Numerous Reality Show Opportunities

“I’m not wearing a chicken suit.”

11:53 a.m.

Trump Lied About His Apprentice Ratings Since People Were So Gullible, Says Bush

“I finally had enough.”

10:39 a.m.

Terry Gilliam Thinks Donald Trump Is Way More Absurd Than Monty Python

“The reality is funnier than anything one can do.”

9:52 a.m.

Harry & Meghan Trailer: Don’t Show This Seduction to the House of Lords!

Lifetime has done it again.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Lady Bird’s Lucas Hedges to Star in Shia LaBeouf’s Film About Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf will play a character based on his own father in the movie.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: A Visit From the Tooth Fairy

When this show wants to get serious, it doesn’t mess around.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

Martin Freeman Says Fan Expectations Ruined Sherlock For Him

“It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f—ing do this, otherwise, you’re a c—.’ That’s not fun anymore.”

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Drag Race All Stars 3 Champion Trixie Mattel on a Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

“All last night I was saying on a loop, ‘I can’t believe that just happened.’”

Yesterday at 8:06 p.m.

Monty Python Member Says #MeToo Movement Turned Hollywood Into ‘The Mob’

“A night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay.”

Yesterday at 7:25 p.m.

Jennifer Garner Explains Her Oscars Reaction Meme: That’s Just Her Face

“What is wrong with me?”

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Lashana Lynch Replaces DeWanda Wise in Captain Marvel

Wise had to exit the Marvel picture because of scheduling conflicts.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy Wears a Lot of Tweed in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Trailer

Based on true events in the life of writer Lee Israel.

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Jerry O’Connell Guest-Hosting The Wendy Williams Show Is a Bizarro Treat

A wig flies.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist

Yes, that’s Jennifer Aniston.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

John Paul Getty III’s Sister Threatens Legal Action Over FX’s Trust

Ariadne Getty claims the show makes her family seem complicit in his kidnapping.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

Corporate, Detroiters, and the Battle Between Comedy’s Light and Dark Sides

Comedy Central’s Corporate and Detroiters represent a level of comedic darkness and light never before seen in the sitcom.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Run the Jewels Enlists Rick and Morty to Vaporize Aliens for the ‘Mama’ Video

The video arrives ahead of RTJ’s set at the Adult Swim Festival.

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

Opera Review: Così Fan Tutte, Kelli O’Hara, and the Long Shadow of James Levine

A new production with one of Broadway’s biggest voices, and also a ghost.

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kennedy Davenport on the All Stars 3 Finale

“I actually had to shut down my phone. It was terrible.”