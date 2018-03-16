Melissa Joan Hart Might Explain It All Again in Clarissa Reboot

In these dark times, what we need is someone who can make sense of the madness: Clarissa Darling. Nickelodeon is planning to reboot its ’90s sitcom Clarissa Explains It All. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Melissa Joan Hart might return to Clarissa, playing an older version of the character who’s now the matriarch of the family. Hart would also executive produce. Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to return to write and executive produce the series. Kriegman reimagined Clarissa in his 2015 novel Things I Can’t Explain, which followed Clarissa as she navigated her 20s.