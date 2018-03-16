Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Adam Scott on Playing the ‘Befuddled Beta Male,’ and Big Little Lies

“I’m confident enough to know that’s not all I can do.”

11:29 a.m.

How Do We Talk About Cultural Appropriation Between People of Color?

Is the issue so black and white?

11:06 a.m.

Melissa Joan Hart Might Explain It All Again in Clarissa Reboot

Clarissa creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to write and executive produce the series.

10:37 a.m.

Jeff Goldblum Thinks Your Impression of Him Is Umm … Well … GOOD

On Conan last night, the actor talked about loving hearing people do an impression of him.

10:13 a.m.

Where Did RuPaul’s Drag Race Go Wrong This Season?

Wake up, show!

9:59 a.m.

9 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play This Spring

So, uh, how about that Far Cry game?

9:45 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Girls Against Boys

In Scandal, D.C. has long been a sexually treacherous boys’ club.

9:32 a.m.

Death Awaits Our Heroes in New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Featuring not one but two quippy Peters!

9:29 a.m.

Queen Angela Bassett Makes Royal Decree on Black Panther Thirst

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, or … Daniel Kaluuya?

9:27 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Reveals How the Eliminated Queens Voted in the Top Two

Their choices will surprise you.

8:38 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the End of Love

It surprised me at a moment when I wasn’t necessarily expecting any surprises from Love.

6:34 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Season Finale Recap: Let Annalise Live!

All I want is Viola Davis in a series of responsible-looking wigs delivering passionate monologues.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: How Do I Love Thee?

Help your baby mama, Jackson!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

It’s Fist-Pumping Time: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

In the sage words of Snooki: “As we age we just get more delinquency.”

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: The Stunters and the Stunted

Honestly, this entire recap could be all about Van.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Every Pop-Culture Easter Egg You Probably Missed in Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Did you catch the references to Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, and BoJack Horseman?

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Dax Shepard Enters The Ranch As Danny Masterson Exits

Shepard has signed on as a recurring guest star.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: When Margaritaville Comes to Times Square

How it got here, I haven’t a clue.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season-Finale Recap: You’re a Winner, Baby

Is it Shangela, Kennedy, Trixie, or BeBe Zahara Benet?

Yesterday at 9:03 p.m.

James Levine Sues the Met Opera Days After He Was Fired Over Abuse Allegations

The conductor and former music director is suing the Met for breach of contract and defamation.