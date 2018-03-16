Melissa McCarthy Commits Crimes of Forgery and Fashion in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Trailer
In her first film since 2015’s lauded Diary of a Teenage Girl, director Marielle Heller delivers Can You Ever Forgive Me? The Melissa McCarthy–starring film tells the true story of writer Lee Israel, who, despite being an accomplished author, earned the legacy of “forger” after embarking on a side career of writing fake letters from literary figures and selling them to collectors. The script is based on Israel’s memoir of the same name, and the story picks up in 1991, when she has fallen on hard times both financially and professionally. Through the forgeries, Israel finds a new way to both make money and restore a sense of pride in her work. The movie arrives in theaters this fall.
Watch Now
