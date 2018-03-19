Michael B. Jordan Is Bringing You the Story of African-American WWII Liberators

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In 2012, Michael B. Jordan appeared in Red Tails, a war drama about the legendary black U.S. Air Force pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen. His latest project will take him back to World War II once again, this time to tell the tale of the 761st Tank Battalion, a unit of African-American Army servicemen whose war effort earned them a Presidential Unit Citation and helped end segregation in the Armed Forces. Based on a spec script by screenwriter Madison Turner, the Black Panther actor will reportedly produce The Liberators through his production company Outlier Society. While Jordan hasn’t been announced to star in the film himself, this sure seems like a Michael B. Jordan vehicle. The 761st was even nicknamed the Black Panthers! This is a real no brainer here.