No, Michael Caine Won’t Work With Woody Allen Ever Again

We can add Michael Caine’s name to the growing “actors professionally kicking Woody Allen to the curb” list. In a new interview with The Guardian, the Cockney octogenarian admitted he was “stunned” by Dylan Farrow’s sexual assault allegations against the director, and as such, he won’t be signing up for any of Allen’s future projects. (Caine won an Academy Award for his supporting role in 1986’s Hannah and Her Sisters.) “I’m a patron of the NSPCC and have very strong views about pedophilia,” Caine explained. “I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence. But I wouldn’t work with him again, no.” Many actors — such as Colin Firth, Peter Sarsgaard, and Greta Gerwig — have expressed the same sentiment as Caine in recent weeks, although some of Allen’s oldest pals are firmly remaining on his side.