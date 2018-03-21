Breakups are hard. But breakups with a covert CIA operative whose dangerous professional connections land you, the mourning ex-girlfriend, in a web of murder and intrigue? Talk about singing the heartache blues! This is the plot of The Spy Who Dumped Me, which stars Mila Kunis as the former flame of Justin Theroux, whose job at the CIA catches up with both of them when assassins come knocking with intent to kill. Kate McKinnon will steal scenes as her friend who gets into high jinks, and Sam Heughan is here to give Theroux a run for his money as most delicious secret agent on screen. There’s truly something for everyone. The Spy Who Dumped Me arrives in theaters August 3.