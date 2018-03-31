Miley Cyrus Is Here to Make Your Easter Weirdly Sexual

Are you currently at a brunch with your entire family and thinking “This could be sexier”? Well, don’t worry. Our favorite wrecking ball, Miley Cyrus, is coming in to stir up a few resurrections of her own with a risqué Easter-themed photoshoot, as is tradition. As she explained to Vogue, the pop star has decided that her “thing” this year is going to be festive photos for every holiday. She did a similarly fun little stunt on Valentine’s Day with photographer Ellen von Unwerth, then on St. Paddy’s she got a little sloppy (as we all do). But now she’s back in a much more formal way being spanked by an Easter bunny (not the Easter bunny, but one of his many helpers, obviously) in a photo shoot by Vijat Mohindra. And honestly, why not? At least this finally gives us something to look forward for Flag Day.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:53am PDT