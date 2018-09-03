The success of The Book of Dust seems to have been the push needed to move forward a new adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series. Tom Hooper is in talks to direct a new eight-part BBC One and Bad Wolf TV adaptation of the series, with Lin-Manuel Miranda in talks to play the balloonist adventurer Lee Scoresby and Logan’s young hero Dafne Keen in talks to play the hero Lyra Silvertongue. Sure, Tom Hooper might just take the Les Miz route and give us eight straight hours of close-ups of various characters’ tonsils, but that might still be better than the 2006 attempt at adapting the first book in the series, The Golden Compass.