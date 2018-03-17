Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And now for something completely different to jumpstart your weekend. Terry Gilliam gave a candid interview to AFP earlier this week, in which he waxed poetic about how he believed the #MeToo movement was turning Hollywood into “the mob.” His comments were enough to generate a slew of divisive headlines around the internet, but another one of his opinions has also piqued our interest: Specifically, how he believes Donald Trump is more absurdly humorous than Monty Python ever was. “It’s absurd. The reality is funnier than anything one can do,” Gilliam explained. “For years I was saying we are getting to the point of having a complete conman for a president. And now here we are. For somebody who likes turning things upside down, I should be enjoying this — but Trump is an idiot.” We mean, sure. Trump can get pretty absurd over at 1600 Penn at times. But is it in the same realm as an argument clinic? Or Venezuelan beaver cheese?