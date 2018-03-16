Monty Python Member Says #MeToo Movement Turned Hollywood Into ‘The Mob’

Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

There has already been some backlash to the #MeToo movement, and more is undoubtedly to come. On Friday, director and Monty Python member Terry Gilliam spoke to AFP about his thoughts on the movement, saying, “It’s like when mob rule takes over, the mob is out there they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.”

Gillam clarified that he thinks Harvey Weinstein “is a monster,” but feels that “a night with Harvey” is the “price you pay” for furthering your career. “I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t,” said the director. “The ones who did knew what they were doing. These are adults, we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.”

Gilliam continued his victim blaming, saying, ”It’s how you deal with power — people have got to take responsibility for their own selves.”