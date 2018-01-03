Latest News from Vulture

10:40 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Premiere Recap: You Good?

No matter what you expect from Atlanta, “Alligator Man” will surprise you.

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Messy Girls

Can a reality show about drag queens jump the shark?

9:07 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Midnight Drop Of Weird Al’s ‘Hamilton Polka’

Yes, midnight tonight.

8:46 p.m.

It’s All Death Cults And Paranoia In First Trailer For The Endless

Maybe those crazy cult members weren’t so crazy after all.

8:23 p.m.

Amandla Stenberg Talks Black Panther Casting And Space For Darker Skinned Actors

“I recognize 100 percent that there are spaces that I should not take up.”

7:45 p.m.

O.J. Simpson Interview Promoting His Scrapped If I Did It Book Will Finally Air

The controversial interview detailed how Simpson would have killed Nicole Brown Simpson — if he had actually committed the crime.

7:30 p.m.

A Deal Is Reached to Sell The Weinstein Company

An investment team led by Maria Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle save the studio from bankruptcy

6:15 p.m.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, And Lily Tomlin Are All In For That 9 to 5 Reboot

From Dolly Parton’s lips to God’s ears.

5:22 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War Will Now Hit Theaters on April 27

Disney doesn’t want to wait.

4:15 p.m.

Adam Pally Tries to Save Rachel Bloom’s Life in Most Likely to Murder Trailer

And Vincent Kartheiser might be a killer.

3:19 p.m.

What Brooke Shields Can’t Live Without

“I saw this woman on the street with the coolest cross-body phone case, and I stopped her and asked, ‘Who makes that?’”

2:33 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt to Star in Film That Will Probably Also Have Crying

Platt’s starring in Love & Oatmeal as a writer caring for his mentally ill sister.

2:30 p.m.

See the Sensory, Sensual Trailer for Starz’s Sweetbitter

Watch the season premiere Sunday, May 6.

1:11 p.m.

Hasan Minhaj Is Getting a Weekly Talk Show on Netflix

He’ll be the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show.

12:42 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: March 2018

Say good-bye to About a Boy, Jackie, and Erin Brockovich.

12:04 p.m.

Mumford & Sons No Longer Dominate Pop Music, But They’re Still Everywhere

The band provided an evolutionary link between the indie experiments of the ’00s and the globalized nostalgia culture of today.

12:03 p.m.

What to Watch Before (or After) Red Sparrow

A viewing guide based on the extremely specific component parts of Jennifer Lawrence’s new spy thriller.

11:34 a.m.

Red Sparrow Is Convoluted and Uninvolving

How could Jennifer Lawrence, a delight in drama and comedy, have done this to herself?

11:26 a.m.

Theater Review: The Amateurs Reveals Its Inner Playwright

Sometimes it’s tricky to pinpoint the Big Question a playwright is wrestling with; other times, he just comes straight out and says it.

11:15 a.m.

Kelly Ripa Declares Ryan Seacrest an ‘Easy, Professional, Great Person’

She was gushing.