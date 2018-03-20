How Quickly Does This Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Make You Weep Happy-Sad Tears?
Go ahead and excuse yourself to the restroom: The trailer for the Mr. Rogers doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor? will surely make you tear up. Directed by Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet From Stardom), the film follows Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood from its debut through the decades of generations the show inspired. With archival footage and interviews with family and friends, the doc aims to show a nuanced portrait of TV’s most endearing, cardigan-sporting host. “I suppose it’s an invitation,” Rogers says of his trademark line. “It’s an invitation for someone to be close to you. The greatest thing we can do is to help somebody know that they’re loved and capable of loving.” See it and sob in theaters June 8.
Watch Now
- Was Michael Jackson a Plagiarist?
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa
- Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
- We Quizzed Nicolas Cage on His Old Movie Lines and Honestly He Was Great
- Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
- James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
- Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
- Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
- Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
- Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
- Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
- Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
- Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
- Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
- Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
- Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
- Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’
- How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Work Together As a Couple