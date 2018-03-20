Go ahead and excuse yourself to the restroom: The trailer for the Mr. Rogers doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor? will surely make you tear up. Directed by Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet From Stardom), the film follows Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood from its debut through the decades of generations the show inspired. With archival footage and interviews with family and friends, the doc aims to show a nuanced portrait of TV’s most endearing, cardigan-sporting host. “I suppose it’s an invitation,” Rogers says of his trademark line. “It’s an invitation for someone to be close to you. The greatest thing we can do is to help somebody know that they’re loved and capable of loving.” See it and sob in theaters June 8.