Nate Parker Sets Return With LAPD Biopic

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Nate Parker is charting his return. After a rape allegation and ensuing scandal sunk his film The Birth of a Nation in 2016, the filmmaker has announced his next project: a biopic of LAPD detective Ralph Waddy, according to Deadline. Parker will direct the movie, titled Black and Blue, and is rewriting the script. The movie will follow Waddy’s life and work as he investigates many high-profile cases, including the Watts riots, Robert Kennedy’s assassination, and the Manson murders. Per Deadline, the feature will come with its share of daddy issues: “The story will also delve into Waddy’s battle to get his father’s approval while struggling between being black or blue in a racially charged time. Whether it was going undercover in the Black Panthers or finding the Skid-Row Slasher and even to the murders tied to the Manson family, no one (including his father) gave him the credit he earned and deserved.” Black and Blue will begin filming in July in Los Angeles.