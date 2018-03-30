Cardi B Drops New Single ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B fans, rejoice! It’s not even Good Friday yet, but she is risen. Thursday night the rapper released a brand new single just in time for Passover seder. She announced the release on social media along with a photo of the single’s cover that sees the red-bottom-shoed rapper rocking a pink leather bodice like some kinda super-femme Xena.

The song, “Be Careful”, could be described as softer sounding than some of her previous tracks, and the subject matter appears to be similarly delicate. With lyrics like, “You gonna date the whole world / But is it worth the girl that you losing?” it seems the song is referencing rumors that her fiancé Offset cheated on her.

This marks the latest release from her forthcoming album Invasion of Privacy, due out April 6th.