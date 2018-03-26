Nickelodeon Ends Relationship with Producer Dan Schneider

In a statement released Monday, Nickelodeon announced its decision to cut ties with Dan Schneider, a prolific producer who created a number of live-action hits for the network. “Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” the statement read, as reported by Deadline. “Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects.”

After showrunning Nickelodeon’s ‘90s sketch show All That, Schneider went on to create a variety of shows through his company Schneider’s Bakery. The Nickelodeon series he executive produced or co-created include Guys Like Us, The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat. The company’s most recent projects, Henry Danger, Game Shakers and The Adventures of Kid Danger, are currently still on the air, though the network also announced Monday that Game Shakers will conclude after its current third season.

“Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current No. 1 hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger,” Nickelodeon’s statement continues. “We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.”