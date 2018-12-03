Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Successful, overachieving upper-class mom? Check. Horrible familial secrets threatening to bubble to the surface? Check. Husband of extremely dubious character? Check! Much like her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman is currently developing one of your favorite recent books. The Undoing, starring Kidman and written by David E. Kelley, is a murder mystery set among the world of New York’s private school parents.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, the limited run series follows Grace Sachs, a therapist whose picture-perfect Upper East Side foundation is suddenly shaken when a fellow mother is found dead — and Grace’s husband is suddenly unreachable. Even worse, Grace is about to publish a self-help book called, you guessed it, You Should Have Known, written specifically to chastise women who lie to themselves about their husband’s flaws. A fragile facade hiding an increasingly desperate inner turmoil? Check, and congratulations, you’ve completed the Roles I’d Like To See Nicole Kidman Play scorecard. As your door prize, you’ve won… this very show!