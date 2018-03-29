Nigella Lawson’s 10 Favorite Books

Tonio Kroger (included in Death in Venice, and Seven Other Stories), by Thomas Mann

I know that the novella Tonio Kroger is not Thomas Mann’s greatest work. There is some part of me that feels that I should be putting up Buddenbrooks or The Magic Mountain here. And there’s a strong case for Death in Venice, too. But this is the book of his that felled me completely when I read it as a German student in my teens. All Mann’s enduring themes are here: the struggle between duty and love, between the febrile pleasure and Teutonic responsibility, and the lethal vulnerability of the lover set against the wanton cruel power of the beloved. It’s an anguished worldview, which is what spoke so directly to the adolescent reader I was, but no one reads Thomas Mann for woo-woo life-enhancing sentimentality.