Syfy’s Nightflyers Trailer: George R.R. Martin Presents…Space

Game of Thrones won’t be back until 2019, but Syfy has an upcoming George R.R. Martin project for you in its stead: Nightflyers, based on the author’s titular 1980 novella. While the space thriller, starring Gretchen Mol as Dr. Agatha Matheson, emerged from the same mind as your favorite fictional medieval world, that’s pretty much where the similarities end. Instead of honor, duty and power, Nightflyers reportedly “follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer.” That being said, both seemingly feature harrowing violence and opulent sets. And hey, according to Martin himself in the trailer, Nightflyers “is a haunted house story on a starship. It’s Psycho in space.” That’s almost as good as dragons, huh? The trailer even has an astronaut inexplicably on fire. You love those!