New York City Police Are Close to Arresting Weinstein, Official Says

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

The NYPD is prepared to arrest Harvey Weinstein for felony sexual assault, an official has told the Daily Beast. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told the site that the investigation into Weinstein is “going very, very well.” Weinstein is currently being investigated for five separate sexual assault allegations. “We’re ready to go with an arrest,” another official told the site. To move forward, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance — who has passed on prosecuting Weinstein in the past — must approve. Weinstein is currently the subject of several other sexual assault investigations in Los Angeles and abroad. He has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. Weinstein was last seen in Scottsdale, Arizona, where a restaurant patron slapped him in his face.