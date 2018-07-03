New York City Police Are Close to Arresting Weinstein, Official Says

Latest News from Vulture

12:54 a.m.

Minnesota Politician Drafts Bill to Ban Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. From State

“It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Seth Meyers Imagines the Picture Trump Might Have Sent Stormy Daniels

Meyers has a vivid imagination on Late Night.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking Episode 7, ‘Ascent’

From Donatella’s S&M-inspired dress and Gianni’s cancer scare to the tragic murder of Lincoln Aston.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: Getting the Belt

The worst episode of ACS: Versace so far.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Samantha Bee Wants NRA Members to Give Scientology a Shot

“Who needs a rifle to defend themselves when, as an OT VII, you could blow someone away with your brain?”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: Don’t Go Into the Woods

The X-Files team clearly love Stephen King’s It and Pennywise the Clown.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Cabin in the Woods

Please give us Choni, or Blopaz, or whatever the good people of Tumblr call this wonderful ‘ship.

Yesterday at 8:56 p.m.

Feel Your Crush On Michael B. Jordan Deepen When He Endorses Inclusion Riders

The actor’s production company, Outlier Society, will now require the rider on all projects.

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael Is Adapting Dapper Dan’s Upcoming Memoir for the Big Screen

Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day’s Harlem boutique counted many of hip-hops biggest stars from the ‘80s and ‘90s as clients.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

The 9 Most Ridiculous Items From Russell Crowe’s Divorce Auction

The title of the show is, “The Art Of Divorce”.

Yesterday at 6:44 p.m.

10 Best New Songs of the Week: Sade, Anderson .Paak, Years & Years, Beach House

Sade has returned to provide sensory overload.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

Terry Crews’s Sexual-Assault Case Against WME Agent Rejected

The allegation has been determined to be past the statute of limitations.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

The Wobbly and Woozy A Wrinkle in Time Only Works When It’s Grounded

Let’s joyously welcome Ava DuVernay back to Earth.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols on Hermione Lodge’s Big Twist

“Honestly, confusion was the first reaction.”

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

New York City Police Are Close to Arresting Weinstein, Official Says

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

J.J. Totah Is the Breakout Star of Mindy Kaling’s Mostly Solid Champions

Mindy Kaling’s latest gets funnier post-pilot, and its young performing-arts student is a big reason why.

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Shooting on Location in Paris — Amazon Money, Baby!

Midge will be across the Atlantic in the season two premiere.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Why Does Jessica Jones Wear Those Terrible Jeans?

Marvel’s favorite superpowered detective is back, and she still has exactly one pair of pants.

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

It’s Time for Chris Harrison to Retire From The Bachelor

If Harrison is a puppet for the franchise, the strings are now way too visible.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Watch the Exclusive First Clip for the Rachel Dolezal Documentary

The Rachel Divide focuses on the civil-rights activist who was unmasked as a white woman passing for black.