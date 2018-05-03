The Lonely Island have been Oscars darlings ever since Popstar swept all the major categories a couple years back. What? That didn’t happen? It didn’t get nominated for any? Not even song? Well, Popstar was funny as hell and everyone knew it, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the producers asked the trio to write a song for last night’s broadcast. The problem is the result was reportedly “financially and logistically impossible.”

As nice boys, they decided to share the demo of the song, as well as the rough storyboard for it. And quickly your first thought is, Oh yeah, this would’ve been impossible. A couple minutes pass, and your second thought is, Oh, this is seriously the funniest thing I’ve seen since John Mulaney and Nick Kroll’s monologue from the Independent Spirit Awards. They were planning on uniting the Chrises! They were going to have Aquaman sing about how jealous he was of The Shape of Water! Tiffany Haddish! Sadly, it was too good for this world. And too Groot, I am.