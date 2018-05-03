Frances McDormand started her acceptance speech for Best Actress at tonight’s Oscars by letting everyone know she had “some things to say.” Halfway through her remarks she asked every single one of the night’s nominated women to stand in the audience and be applauded. And what’s the best way to get people to follow your lead at the Academy Awards? By asking Meryl Streep to lead the way. “Meryl!” shouted McDormand, “If you do it everybody else will!” And sure enough, all the women followed as the Three Billboards star demanded that industry executives take real, actual meetings with them to develop their projects. Are you going to tell Frances, no?