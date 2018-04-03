Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films

The Shape of Water director took home two Oscars at the 2018 Academy Awards.

8:00 a.m.

Christine Baranski on Micro-dosing, The Good Fight, and Mamma Mia! 2

“Diane is like what Angela Merkel would be, if Angela Merkel could wear couture and stilettos.”

6:00 a.m.

What Black Panther Means to My Black Son

A father talks to his teenage son and his three friends about the film’s resonance, black masculinity, and the importance of representation.

2:09 a.m.

Oscars Review: The Most Inspiring Broadcast, the Most Disappointing Awards

This year, there was grace, positivity, and a slew of disappointing winners.

1:26 a.m.

Thanks to Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory Becomes the Oldest Oscar Winner Ever

He finally took home an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the age of 89.

1:14 a.m.

How Did The Shape of Water Pull Off That Best Picture Win?

Five reasons why Guillermo del Toro’s film won the Oscar.

12:44 a.m.

What’s the ‘Inclusion Rider’ Frances McDormand Mentioned in Her Oscars Speech?

The contractual clause would require greater racial and gender diversity in movies.

12:28 a.m.

The Highs and Lows of the 2018 Oscars Ceremony

From Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to Rita Moreno and all those endless montages.

12:05 a.m.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Correctly Read Best Picture Winner

No confusion for “The Shape of Water.”

12:03 a.m.

Frances McDormand Got Every Female Nominee to Stand During Her Oscars Speech

“Meryl! If you do it everybody else will!”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Damn, Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Tattled on Meryl Streep’s Bullying

They kid, of course.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

Here’s Your Complete List of the 2018 Oscar Winners

The Shape of Water takes Best Picture.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

House of Cards Final Season Teaser: Her Turn

Don’t let the White House door hit you on the way out, Frank.

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

The Messy E! Oscar Pre-Show Proved That Red-Carpet Coverage Needs to Be Revamped

Keeping Ryan Seacrest on E! was a bad move.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Jordan Peele Becomes First Black Winner of Best Original Screenplay Oscar

The writer and director said he almost gave up on the movie many times, thinking it would never get made.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

The Most Ridiculous Things That Went Down During That Oscars Movie-Theater Bit

Mark Hamill is so excited to meet Gal Gadot.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: House Call

Ronnie’s suffering has become unbearable to watch.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph Promise the Oscars Aren’t Getting ‘Too Black’

Paul Thomas Anderson, you’d better be scripting their buddy comedy from your seat.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Allison Janney Just Gave You a Great Oscar GIF for When You’re Feeling Yourself

This year’s best supporting actress would like to thank … herself!

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Roseanne Revival Trailer: Still Crazy After All These Years

Introducing Dan’s CPAP machine!