Tiffany Haddish Jumped a Rope Line to Hug Meryl Streep at the Oscars

Huge fans who made it big, Timothée Chalamet and Tiffany Haddish, are Vulture’s winner and runner-up, respectively, of this year’s long and winding film awards season. They’re just happy to be — well, everywhere. They’re living our dreams of meeting our favorite celebrities on red carpets, and tonight, dressed as an homage to an Eritrean princess, Haddish scampered away from the press line, hiked up her dress, and hopped a velvet rope to put herself inescapably in the path of Meryl Streep. Haddish told Ryan Seacrest earlier in the night that she would find Streep and ask her to be her mom, because she’s her dream casting choice to play her mom in Girls Trip 2. There’s no bad time to make a casting deal when you’re Tiffany Haddish.