Here’s Your Complete List of the 2018 Oscar Winners

This year’s Oscars were even more suspenseful and high-stakes than usual, what with the #MeToo movement, the Three Billboards backlash, and the looming specter of last year’s Best Picture mixup. Ultimately, despite the Academy’s new, more diverse membership, things went pretty much as anticipated: Three Billboards got its acting trophies, Dunkirk and Blade Runner 2049 split the technical categories, and nobody announced the wrong winner. (The new large-print envelopes helped on the latter front.) The final award was perhaps the most surprising, as The Shape of Water triumphed in Best Picture after picking up three other Oscars earlier in the night. See the full list of nominees, with (the actual) winners in bold below.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green, Logan
Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Dee Rees, Virgil Williams, Mudbound
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Documentary (Feature)
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Icarus
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Insult
The Square
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul
Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinkowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Best Sound Editing
Richard King, Alex Gibson, Dunkirk
Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
Julian Slater, Baby Driver
Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049
Tim Cavagin, Julian Slater, Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver
Christian T. Cooke, Filip Hosek, Brad Zoern, The Shape of Water
Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten, Dunkirk
David Parker, Michael Semanchick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis, Dunkirk
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Bladerunner 2049
Best Short Film (Animated)
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Negative Space
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
The Boss Baby
Best Visual Effects
Ben Morris, Michael Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes
Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island
John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer, Blade Runner 2049
Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Best Film Editing
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Short Film (Live Action)
DeKalb Elementary
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
The Eleven o’clock
Best Cinematography
Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Best Music (Original Score)
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Music (Original Song)
“Mighty River” from Mudbound by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson
“Remember Me” from Coco by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall by Lonnie R. Lynn (Common), Andra Day, and Diane Warren
“The Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name by Sufjan Stevens
“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul