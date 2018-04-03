Nothing says “we’re definitely keeping the Oscars at a solid three-hour runtime” quite like a random five-minute trip to a movie theater across the street from the Dolby! Host Jimmy Kimmel and a gaggle of celebs did just that tonight, despite a previous jet-ski-related plea to the winners to keep their speeches short. Let’s revel in the adorableness — or awkwardness, depending on your taste — of these A-listers barging in on a screening of A Wrinkle In Time to dole out snacks and words of cinematic encouragement to unsuspecting viewers. After all, what is “movie magic” if not being served a ridiculously long sub on a platter by Guillermo del Toro?

Ansel Elgort really loved his hot-dog canon.

Mark Hamill finally got to introduce himself to Gal Gadot.

Gadot assured us she has never before been in the same room as a joint.

And spoke a dark truth.

But a bearded man named Mike spoke up to remind us why we were watching this whole thing in the first place (for the fistfuls of Junior Mints).