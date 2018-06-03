Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

E!’s Oscars red-carpet coverage with Ryan Seacrest wasn’t much fun to watch, and in seeming correspondence with that, not that many people tuned in. Per The Hollywood Reporter, ratings for E!’s Live From the Red Carpet fell 35 percent from 2017, further than ABC’s ratings dip for the ceremony itself (those fell significantly as well, but only 15 to 20 percent). The red-carpet coverage drew 1.3 million viewers, and only 0.4 million in the 18-to-49 demo.

The network has been in upheaval as Seacrest was recently accused of sexual assault by a former wardrobe stylist (he has denied the allegations), while correspondent Catt Sadler recently left over a salary dispute.

While the dip in the red-carpet ratings might seem to point to audiences souring on Seacrest, the viewership for his morning show Live With Kelly and Ryan remain high. Per THR, Monday’s episode of Live, which was filmed just after the Oscars in L.A., was the most-watched since he joined the show last May.