La La Land, We Mean Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Will Announce Best Picture

Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence Tried Really Hard To Seem Sober At The Red Sparrow Premiere

The Academy Award winner will not be getting her second Oscar for this sober performance.

7:42 p.m.

How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?

A handful of female nominees does not signal an end to Hollywood’s history of exclusion.

7:16 p.m.

Why Oscar Attendees Will Be Wearing An Orange American Flag On Sunday

The fight against gun violence will be making an appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

6:29 p.m.

Drag Race All Stars 3’s BenDeLaCreme Explains Her Shocking Elimination Choice

“Isn’t it ironic that the queen who likes drama least provided you the most?”

6:06 p.m.

Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive in His Home

Emergency responders treated Ross at his home where he was found unresponsive and in distress.

5:41 p.m.

Last Call for George Plimpton’s Apartment, and the Era It Embodied

Notes from a final gathering at the late Paris Review editor’s storied home.

5:37 p.m.

E! Producer Says She Was Fired Over Red-Carpet Interview Criticizing the Network

The producer claims E! asked to censor interviews mentioning Catt Sadler, but that Eva Longoria’s slipped through the cracks.

5:10 p.m.

Eli Roth’s Death Wish Remake Is Practically an NRA Promo

It couldn’t have arrived at a worse time (or a better one, depending on your perspective).

5:01 p.m.

6 Books You Should Read This March

By Uzodinma Iweala, Mallory Ortberg, Alan Hollinghurst, and more.

4:49 p.m.

Barbra Streisand Breaks Silence on Dog Cloning

“You can clone the look of a dog, but you can’t clone the soul.”

4:17 p.m.

Denzel Washington Quietly Gave a Tremendous Oscar-Nominated Performance

It’s unlike anything he’s done before.

4:05 p.m.

The Best Character in Stranger Things Will Return in Season 3

It’s just the facts.

3:59 p.m.

A New Breeders Album Is Just One Sign of a ’90s Alt-Rock Resurgence

The tart, crunchy sound is being revisited by artists both young and old.

3:28 p.m.

A Timeline of Every Outlandish Statement Moby Has Ever Made

You may know him from his music, but it’s worth remembering all the other bonkers things he’s said and done over the years.

2:46 p.m.

Why the Scandal–HTGAWM Crossover Is So Unique

Olivia Pope’s partnership with Annalise Keating isn’t just a prime-time gimmick.

2:31 p.m.

La La Land, We Mean Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Will Announce Best Picture

The bank robbers were spotted at the Dolby Theater last night.

2:27 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington to Co-star in Little Fires Everywhere Series

The actresses are developing the limited series through their production companies.

2:12 p.m.

Antiguan Master Frank Walter Is a Revelation at ADAA

Walter never found the recognition he was looking for; he yearned to have his work seen and acknowledged in his lifetime.

1:24 p.m.

Surrounded by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Future, DJ Khaled Shows Off by Doing Nothing

Why say much of anything when you don’t have to?

1:17 p.m.

An Introduction to Japan’s Most Idiosyncratic and Exciting Animation Director

We break down Masaaki Yuasa’s best work, including Mind Game and The Tatami Galaxy.