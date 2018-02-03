La La Land, We Mean Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Will Announce Best Picture

Back by unpopular demand: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway! It looks like the Bonnie and Clyde stars — robbers ’til the very end — will return to Sunday’s Oscars broadcast to announce the Best Picture winner. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the co-stars were at the Dolby Theater Thursday night, rehearsing their presentation. Ideally this time around Beatty will not be handed the wrong envelope by a tweeting PriceWaterhouseCoopers accountant, and Dunaway will not jump the gun and announce a loser as the winner. Not that this has been an issue in the past, of course. To the backstage staff that complained to THR about Dunaway’s diva behavior: Good luck! Everyone else: Let’s check in with Annette Bening after the show.