Outlander Producer Says ‘We Are Certainly Going to Do’ Season 5

Starz knows that sex sells. Sex in two different centuries, no less. So if you trust the words coming from the mouth of Outlander’s executive producer Ronald D. Moore, we’re going to see even more sexy period-drama shenanigans in the near future, as the series is already working on a fifth season. “We are certainly going to do it,” he said at Paleyfest this weekend, according to EW. “I have no doubt we are doing a season five.” The reason for the lack of formal pomp and press-release circumstance from Starz, Moore claims, is due to the “usual negotiations and conversations” taking a bit longer than expected. It feels like yesterday Jamie and Claire got shipwrecked in Georgia!