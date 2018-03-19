Latest News from Vulture

29 mins ago

Was My Joke the Final Nail in Fifth Harmony’s Coffin?

No. The thing about Fifth Harmony is that we never should’ve had a Fifth Harmony.

6:25 p.m.

Fifth Harmony Was Never Built to Last

Their hiatus signals the end of girl groups as we know them, at least in America.

6:14 p.m.

Report: Stranger Things Cast to Make Supernatural Amounts of Money in Season 3

The stars have recently renegotiated their contracts.

6:09 p.m.

On My Block Is a Remarkable Coming-of-Age Story

The Netflix series is like an edgier Malcolm in the Middle, mixing shenanigans with melodrama.

5:28 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Has Lots of Ideas for a Drake Cameo

“Who would he play? Maybe Offred’s third baby daddy.”

5:22 p.m.

The Guys from Muppet Guys Talking Talk About the Muppets — and Mortality

Puppeteers Frank Oz and Dave Goelz star in a moving new documentary about the legacy of Jim Henson.

5:13 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Joins Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy’s Clan of Mob Wives

In the upcoming drama The Kitchen.

4:49 p.m.

Here’s Why Ben Affleck Was at the Beach With That Terrible Tattoo

Featuring Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, and Oscar Isaac.

4:40 p.m.

Outlander Producer Says ‘We Are Certainly Going to Do’ Season 5

If Ronald D. Moore is to be believed.

2:23 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon Formally Announces Run for New York Governor

She’ll take on Andrew Cuomo in the primary.

2:03 p.m.

See Renée Zellweger’s Very Exact Transformation Into Judy Garland

The biopic Judy is set around Garland’s final performances in London.

1:40 p.m.

Every Sex-Tape Joke That Andy Samberg Has Made on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

“Uh-oh, I hope it doesn’t get too sexual.”

1:21 p.m.

The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized?

After eight seasons, the series comes to an end this Thursday.

12:43 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe Muddles an Otherwise Fascinating Story

Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl can’t save Jose Padilha’s latest.

12:31 p.m.

Awards Season Is Over, So Allison Janney Is Dancing With Hot Guys From Now On

A special congratulations courtesy of Ellen.

11:19 a.m.

Blink-182 Is Doing a Las Vegas Residency, Which Is Suspiciously Close to Area 51

I guess you could say we’re feeling this.

11:00 a.m.

Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf, and Alison Pill Unite for Three Tall Women

Albee’s play requires three great actors–who aren’t afraid to butt heads with one another.

10:30 a.m.

Lore Podcast Creator Signs Exclusive Deal With HowStuffWorks

Aaron Mahnke will develop a slate of new programming for the podcast giant.

10:14 a.m.

John Oliver Wants You to Buy His Gay Children’s Rabbit Book Instead of Pence’s

Buy it for any child you know, or just to annoy the vice president.

10:06 a.m.

