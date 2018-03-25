Latest News from Vulture

12:56 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Gang Reunited for a Very Special Reason This Weekend

Just say Knope to guns.

11:26 a.m.

Netflix Films Have Been Banned From Competing at the Cannes Film Festival

Très horrible!

11:10 a.m.

Trust Is Decadent True Crime With an Acidic Sense of Humor

Danny Boyle’s FX series about the Getty kidnapping alternates satire, drama, kookiness, and shocking violence.

10:21 a.m.

Claire Foy’s The Crown Co-Star Slams Her ‘Embarrassing’ Gender Pay Gap

“They should write a check.”

9:30 a.m.

Claire Foy Breaks Her Silence About Her Crown Gender Pay Gap: ‘I’m Surprised’

It was previously revealed her co-star, Matt Smith, was paid more for his supporting role.

1:52 a.m.

Kathy Griffin Will be at The White House Correspondents Dinner

She probably won’t be allowed to bring a bag, though.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Donald Glover and FX Walk Away From Deadpool Animated Series

You’ll have to get your superhero fix literally anywhere else.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Millie Bobby Brown and John Cena Show Support for Teen Gun Violence Activists

Cena got slimed and Eleven dialed it up to twelve.

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

Black Panther Is Officially the Biggest Superhero Film Ever

Wakanda for-over-a-billion.

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

John Bailey Says Sexual Harassment Allegations Will ‘Tarnish’ His Career

“I feel compelled to set the record straight.”

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Paul McCartney Invokes John Lennon at March for Our Lives

“One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right ‘round here.”

Yesterday at 1:11 p.m.

Here Are All the Celebrities at the March for Our Lives

Paul McCartney, George and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and more protested gun violence.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Would Be Honored to Screen Roseanne for Donald Trump

Her co-stars, not so much.

Yesterday at 11:55 a.m.

Steven Spielberg Thinks Netflix Films Are TV Movies That Don’t Deserve Oscars

Way harsh, SS.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Twist! Mike Pence’s Daughter Loves John Oliver’s Gay Rabbit Book

But what does daddy think?

Yesterday at 10:21 a.m.

SATC’s Steve and Magda Are Very Excited About Cynthia Nixon’s Run for Governor

“She’s incredibly smart and caring, diplomatic and brave.”

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

Meet Chanté Adams, Roxanne Roxanne’s Magnetic Newcomer

“One week after graduation, I moved to New York. Two weeks after that, I get this audition.”

Yesterday at 9:59 a.m.

Jeffrey Tambor’s Harassment Claims Are ‘Traumatic’ for Transparent, Says Actor

“The whole experience is painful and really hard to process.”

Yesterday at 9:15 a.m.

Who Was the Most Terrible Guest During Bill Hader’s SNL Tenure?

“He was at the end of a rope.”

3/23/2018 at 11:41 p.m.

Andrew Cuomo Claims He Doesn’t Have a Favorite Sex and the City Character

“I don’t want to pick favorites.”