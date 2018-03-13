Paul Feig’s Production Company Will Use Inclusion Riders, Too

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Following Frances McDormand’s decree, more production companies are adopting inclusion riders. Paul Feig announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that his company Feigco Entertainment will use inclusion riders for all its film and TV projects from now on. Inclusion riders are contractual amendments that ensure gender and racial parity among a production’s cast and crew. Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company Pearl Street have both adopted inclusion riders.

Thrilled to announce that Feigco Entertainment is officially adopting an #inclusionrider for all our film and TV productions moving forward. Thank you to @Inclusionists and Stacy L. Smith for their guidance and inspiration. We challenge other companies and studios to do the same. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 13, 2018

Feigco Entertainment is most famous for Spy, Ghostbusters, and Snatched.