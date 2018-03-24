Paul McCartney Invokes John Lennon at March for Our Lives

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Beatles legend Paul McCartney was among the many celebrities who took to the streets on Saturday around the country, joining hundreds of thousands of people protesting gun violence in America. Interviewed by CNN in New York City, McCartney, sporting a “We Can End Gun Violence” t-shirt, made clear that the issue is personal to him.

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," says Paul McCartney, remembering his Beatles bandmate John Lennon at the March for Our Lives in New York City https://t.co/u4aBKWC1Jb pic.twitter.com/8Jnjn8A3xH — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2018

“One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right ‘round here,” he said. McCartney was of course referring to his former bandmate John Lennon, who was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman at the entrance to the Dakota, his residence on the Upper West Side. Since Lennon’s death, more than 1 million Americans have been killed as a result of gun violence.